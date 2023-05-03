Death – Obituary News : Suspect Identified in Garces Hwy Homicide of Roberto Frias

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roberto Frias Obituary and Suspect Identified in Delano Homicide

Roberto Frias Identified as Victim of Garces Hwy Homicide

The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified Roberto Rodriguez Frias, 22, as the victim of a shooting and homicide that occurred early on Saturday morning on Garces Highway in Delano. Frias, a resident of Delano, was reportedly killed around 3:00 am in an apartment complex located on Garces Highway.

Police Name Gilberto Daniel Barron as Suspect

The Delano Police Department has identified Gilberto Daniel Barron, 23, as the suspect in the shooting. The police have announced that investigations have identified Barron as the person responsible for the shooting. However, Barron is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous at all times.

Barron Allegedly Fled the Scene in a Silver 2015 GMC Yukon

According to the allegations, Barron drove away from the scene of the crime in a silver 2015 GMC Yukon with the license plate number 7HHD004. The police are urging anyone who may have information regarding Barron’s whereabouts to contact Detective Ozuna of the Delano Police Department at 661-721-337 extension 1501 or the anonymous tip line of the Delano Police Department at 661-721-3369. Both numbers can be found on the Delano Police Department’s website.

The death of Roberto Frias is a tragedy, and our condolences go out to his family and friends. We hope that the police can locate and apprehend Gilberto Daniel Barron soon so that justice can be served. It is important that anyone with information regarding this case comes forward to assist the police in their investigation.

