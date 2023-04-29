Death – Obituary News : Suspect’s Grim Lord of Rings Double-Death Fantasy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sister of Murdered Teacher Speaks Out Following Tragic Deaths

The sister of a beloved teacher, Marelle Sturrock, who was found murdered in her Glasgow home on Tuesday, has spoken out about her sister’s death. Police had launched a search for Marelle’s fiancé, David Yates, who was missing at the time. Two days later, Yates was found dead in a reservoir. Marelle’s family has insisted that she was happy with Yates, and that they had been looking forward to starting a family together. Speaking to supporters on her social media page, Marelle’s sister Sarah Sturrock expressed her shock and grief at the loss of her sister and her fiancé.

The police have revealed that Yates was a Lord of the Rings fanatic and had a particular obsession with swords from the famous fantasy novels. He even named Marelle after a character from the books, Luthien, who was involved in a doomed double death. The names Luthien and Beren, another character from the books, also appear on the gravestone of Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien and his wife, Edith. Friends have confirmed Yates’ fascination with the novels and his collection of swords. He even had a Lord of the Rings-themed podcast, Tol’ Tales: A Charity Reading of The Lord of the Rings, on Facebook.

Marelle had joked online about Yates’ obsession with swords, saying that it was what happened when she left him home alone. The couple even named their dog after a character from the books, Samwise Gamgee. However, the fact that Yates had nicknamed Marelle after a character involved in a double death has left many people feeling uneasy. Reports suggest that nobody saw any problem with Yates’ obsession at the time, but the tragic events that have unfolded have cast a chilling light on his fascination with the novels.

The deaths of Marelle and Yates have left their families and friends devastated. The police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragic events. Meanwhile, those who knew Marelle and Yates are struggling to come to terms with what has happened. The loss of a much-loved teacher and her fiancé has touched the hearts of many, and they will be deeply missed.