Death – Obituary News : ‘Swedish death cleaning’ craze goes viral on the web

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: A Way of Life to Declutter Your Home

The practice of Swedish Death Cleaning has been making headlines, thanks to a new television series that explores the importance of decluttering homes. Contrary to what the name suggests, Swedish Death Cleaning is not about cleaning everyday messes. Instead, it focuses on adopting a way of life that allows for smooth day-to-day operations.

The concept was coined by Margareta Magnusson in her 2017 book, and it aims to rid your home of unnecessary objects once you reach the end of middle age so that no one has to do it for you after you pass away. The goal is not to dwell on death but to embrace life, keep the good memories, and expunge the bad ones.

The principles of Swedish Death Cleaning derive from minimalism, which encourages people to declutter their living space from unnecessary objects. Margareta advises people to visit their storage areas and start pulling out what’s there. She asks, “who do you think will take care of all that when you are no longer here?” Life becomes more pleasant and comfortable when you get rid of some abundance, and mess is an unnecessary source of irritation.

Several psychological studies have proven that women who live in decluttered spaces have lower stress scores. In one study, a group of 60 women were asked to describe their home environments, and those who considered their space to be more cluttered had higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol. These women also had lower moods compared to other women with homes that were more clutter-free.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning has gained popularity due to its practicality and the peace of mind it brings. It’s not just about decluttering your home; it’s about adopting a way of life that allows for a stress-free environment. The practice has been widely discussed in the new Peacock TV series, and it has taken the internet by storm.

In conclusion, Swedish Death Cleaning is not about dwelling on death but about embracing life. It’s about keeping the good memories and expunging the bad ones. The practice of decluttering your home is not just about aesthetics but about creating a stress-free environment. By adopting the principles of minimalism, you can transform your home into a sanctuary where you can relax and unwind. So, why not give it a try and see how it benefits your life?

