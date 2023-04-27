Death – Obituary News : Swetha’s Death Ruled a Suicide by Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities state that Swetha passed away due to self-inflicted harm.

Vizag Swetha Guruvelli Death: Suicide or Murder?

The death of Swetha Guruvelli, a young woman from Peda Gantiada in Vishakhapatnam, has been a topic of discussion for several days. Initially, rumors had circulated that she had been murdered, but the police have since confirmed that she died by suicide.

The Strange Circumstances of Swetha’s Death

Swetha’s body was discovered on the beach near the YMCA in Visakhapatnam under strange circumstances. According to the police sources, she had a family feud with her husband, and they had a phone disagreement around 6 pm on Tuesday, after which she became unreachable.

Swetha’s husband has been a major focus of investigation in the case. Detectives have revealed that Swetha took the drastic measure of committing suicide due to conflicts with her spouse, and further information is being revealed as the inquiry progresses.

Details of Swetha’s Death

According to initial investigations, Swetha’s troubles with her husband were the cause of her suicide. She left her house on the morning of her death and did not return. Later that day, a passerby discovered her dead on Vizag Beach, and her relatives reported her missing to the police.

Initially, the authorities were looking into the potential of murder since Swetha’s corpse had injuries that suggested she had been attacked. However, following more investigations, including a post-mortem examination, the police found that Swetha had committed suicide.

Who was Swetha?

Swetha was a 23-year-old woman pursuing an engineering degree. Her relatives said that she had been suffering from depression for some years, and they had seen changes in her behavior and had attempted to seek her assistance.

Swetha’s case has highlighted the importance of mental health awareness in India. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) is a well-known mental health institution in India that provides information and help to those dealing with mental health concerns. Individuals and their families can benefit from counseling services, therapeutic programs, and educational materials.