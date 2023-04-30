Death – Obituary News : Sy Kravitz Bio: Death, Kids, Age, Spouse, Worth, Nationality

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sy Kravitz, the father of Lenny Kravitz, was an American television news producer, filmmaker, and journalist. He was born on December 12, 1924, and passed away on October 5, 2005, at the age of 80.

Kravitz was married to actress Roxie Roker, and they had two children together, Lenny and Lisa. He also had two children from a previous marriage, David and Sybil.

Kravitz worked as a news producer for NBC and ABC, and was known for his work on the news program “Eyewitness News” in New York City. He also produced documentaries and films, including the Oscar-nominated “Bloodbrothers.”

Kravitz’s cause of death was reported to be pneumonia. At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated to be $10 million. He was an American citizen.

Biography of Sy Kravitz: From Military Service to Television Production

Seymour Kravitz, known as Sy Kravitz, was born on December 10, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in a Jewish family with his parents, Joseph Kravitz and Jean Kaufman, and his younger brother, Leonardo Martin Kravitz. In 1943, Sy and his brother enlisted in the military, where he served in both the Second World War and Korean War, achieving the rank of sergeant as a Green Beret. Despite the loss of his brother in the Korean War, Sy persevered in his academic pursuits and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1946.

Sy Kravitz began his career in television production at the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and later as an independent producer. His vast knowledge and experience in television enabled him to create some of the most iconic shows in television history, earning him widespread recognition and admiration among his peers. His impressive work in the field even earned him a place in the 2010 documentary Sid Bernstein Presents.

Beyond his notable career in television production, Sy Kravitz was also known for his influential role as the father of the immensely talented Lenny Kravitz, a Grammy Award-winning musician, and songwriter who has made a significant impact on the music industry. Sy Kravitz’s legacy in both the military and entertainment industries continues to inspire many, and his remarkable achievements serve as a testament to the power of hard work and determination in achieving one’s goals.

Sy Kravitz’s personal life was marked by significant ups and downs. He married his first wife, Erika Kravitz, in 1948 and had two children, Laurie Kravitz and Tedi Kravitz. However, their relationship hit the rocks, and they separated in 1955. After being single for eight years, Sy Kravitz found love again and tied the knot with the stunning actress Roxie Roker. The couple welcomed their son, Lenny Kravitz, in 1964. Sy Kravitz named his son after his younger brother, who passed away during the Korean War. Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker’s marriage was long-lasting, spanning over two decades. However, the couple announced their separation in 1985, marking the end of their 22-year-long marriage. Despite the divorce, the family stayed close, with Sy Kravitz often seen at Lenny Kravitz’s concerts, supporting and cheering him on. He has a grandchild named Zoë Kravitz.

Sy Kravitz passed away on October 29, 2005, in New York City, after being diagnosed with leukemia. His passing was a great loss to the world, and his contributions to the entertainment industry will be sorely missed. Sy Kravitz’s net worth before his death was estimated at $2 million, mostly from his TV producing gigs.

In summary, Sy Kravitz’s life was a remarkable journey from serving in the military to becoming a renowned television producer. He left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and inspired many through his unwavering commitment to excellence, unrelenting work ethic, and indomitable spirit.