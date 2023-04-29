Death – Obituary News : Sylvania Northview High School Athlete Aiden Carter Passes Away Unexpectedly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Aiden Carter, a student-athlete at Sylvania Northview High School, passed away unexpectedly. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Remembering Aiden Carter: Sylvania Northview High School Student-Athlete

The Sylvania Northview High School community is mourning the unexpected loss of senior and hockey player, Aiden Carter. Aiden passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, but the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Aiden was a beloved son, brother, teammate, and friend to many. The news of his passing has left many in shock and words fall short in expressing the grief felt by those who knew him. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Please feel free to leave messages of condolences and prayers for Aiden’s loved ones as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Remembering Dean Young: Former Texas Poet Laureate

Dean Young, former Texas poet laureate, renowned educator, and William Livingston Chair of Poetry for the University of Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the age of 67.

Young’s death was the result of natural causes following a brief illness with COVID. He was a contemporary American poet in the poetic lineage of John Ashbery, Frank O’Hara, and Kenneth Koch, and was often cited as a second-generation New York School poet. He was also inspired by the work of French Surrealist poets, including André Breton and Paul Éluard.

Young received his MFA from Indiana University and became the William Livingston Chair of Poetry of the Michener Center for Writers at the University of Texas at Austin in 2008. He authored several books, including Bender: New and Selected Poems, Fall Higher, and The Art of Recklessness.

Young was recognized for his literary contributions with the Colorado Prize for Poetry for “Strike Anywhere” and a Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University. He was also awarded fellowships by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts, among others. His work has been included in The Best American Poetry anthology multiple times since 1993.

Young served as the Poet Laureate for Texas in 2014 and will be remembered as a literary giant whose legacy continues to inspire.