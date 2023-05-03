Death – Obituary News : Tamil Actor and Director Manobala Dies of Liver Disease

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tamil Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Multifaceted Artist Manobala Due to Liver Disease

Famous Tamil film actor and director Manobala passed away today at the age of 69 due to liver disease. The news of his demise has come as a great shock to everyone in the Tamil film industry. Manobala had a long career in the industry, having acted in more than 500 films and directed 25 films. He was known for his comic roles and had worked with famous actors like Rajinikanth and Vijay.

Manobala had been admitted to a private hospital for the last two weeks due to liver-related ailments. He had been suffering from severe chest pain for the past few days along with liver problems, which caused difficulty in breathing. He died early this morning due to severe chest pain. It is noted that last January, Manobala underwent angioplasty treatment, which is said to be the cause of his death.

Fans and users expressed their condolences on social media, with many people from the screen world mourning the death of Manobala. Actor Karunas, who has acted in many films with Manobala, said that no one can compensate for his loss. Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his sadness and offered his condolences to Manobala’s family.

Manobala was born on December 8, 1953, in Marungur, Tanjore district. He was an accomplished painter after completing his studies in painting. He started his film journey in 1970 as an associate director with Bharathiraja. He worked as an assistant director under Bharathiraja on the advice of Kamal Haasan. After this, he donned his director’s cap for the first time in 1982 with the film ‘Aagaya Gangai’. Director KS Ravikumar made Manobala a full-time actor, and he acted in comedy and character roles in more than 200 films.

Manobala also produced films such as ‘Pambuch Chattai’ and ‘Chaturanga Vedati 2’. He was also known as a small screen actor by acting in TV serials like ‘Alli Rajjiyam’, ‘Maya’, ‘Sembaruthi’, ‘Rajaparvai’. He appeared in the show Cook with comali and was amazing. Apart from that, he started his own YouTube channel and interviewed many celebrities and gave many interesting information.

Manobala is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish. The death of this multifaceted creator will surely be a loss to the film industry. The world of Tamil cinema mourns the loss of this talented artist.

