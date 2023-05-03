Death – Obituary News : Tamil Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I’m sorry, but I need the original title to rewrite it.

Actor-Director Manobala Passes Away at 69 in Chennai

Tamil actor-director Manobala passed away in Chennai at the age of 69. While the cause of his death is still unclear, reports suggest that he was hospitalized for the past two weeks. The news was confirmed by actor-director GM Kumar on Twitter, stating, “Manobala Sir passed away.” Manobala began his career in 1979 with Puthiya Vaarpugal and went on to become a part of over 200 movies as an iconic comedy actor or director. He made his directorial debut with Aagaya Gangai in 1982 and produced famous works such as Oorkavalan (1987) with Rajinikanth, Pillai Nilla (1985) with Mohan, and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (1989) with Vijayakanth. He also played memorable roles in films such as Ghajini, Abhiyum Naanum and Thupakki. Survived by his wife Usha and son Harish, Manobala’s last films were Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam. The Tamil industry and fans have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Manobala’s Career in the Tamil Film Industry

Manobala began his career in the Tamil film industry with Puthiya Vaarpugal in 1979 and went on to become a prominent figure in the industry. With the help of Kamal Haasan, he not only took on the role of an assistant director in the Bharathiraaja film but also played a small role in it. He produced famous works such as Oorkavalan (1987) with Rajinikanth, Pillai Nilla (1985) with Mohan, and En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan (1989) with Vijayakanth. On the comedy front, he played memorable roles in films such as Ghajini, Abhiyum Naanum and Thupakki. He also made his directorial debut with Aagaya Gangai in 1982, starring Karthick and Suhasini. His last films were Ghosty and Kondraal Paavam.

Condolences Pour in from Tamil Industry and Fans

The Tamil industry and fans have taken to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family of the late actor-director Manobala. Many prominent personalities from the industry have expressed their sadness and shared memories of working with him. The news of his death has come as a shock to many who admired his work and contribution to the Tamil film industry.

In conclusion, Manobala’s contribution to the Tamil film industry will always be remembered, and he will be missed by his fans and colleagues. The news of his passing has left a void in the industry, but his legacy will continue to live on through his work.

News Source : Dishya Sharma

Source Link :Manobala, Popular Tamil Actor And Director, Dies at 69 in Chennai/