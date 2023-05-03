Death – Obituary News : Tamil Actor & Director Manobala Dies at 69

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Manobala: The Loss of a Talented Comedian, Director, and Actor

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of director-turned-actor and producer Manobala, who passed away at the age of 69 due to liver-related problems on May 3rd. He had undergone angio-treatment earlier in January. He is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish.

A Beloved Comedian and Character Artist

Manobala was a popular comedian and character artist, having appeared in nearly 700 films. He was last seen in the Tamil movies ‘Kondraal Paavam’ and ‘Ghosty’. Celebrities from the Tamil film industry have expressed their grief and offered their condolences.

Condolences Pouring In

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was a dear friend of Manobala, posted on Twitter, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manophala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Director Bharathiraja, who was also Manobala’s mentor, said, “The demise of my student Manobala is an irreplaceable disaster for me and our Tamil film industry.”

Actress Radikaa, who was a close friend of Manobala, expressed her shock and heartbreak on social media, “I am so heartbroken, just this morning I called and enquired to where he was to go and visit him. Shocked beyond belief. Shared so much with him professionally and on a personal level we both learnt, laughed, fought, ate together and had long conversations about many things, he was a talented person, cld adapt well to all situations. Will miss him.”

A Career of Successes

Manobala began his career as an assistant to legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa and later turned director with the 1982 film ‘Agaya Gangai.’ He went on to direct hit movies such as ‘Pillai Nila,’ ‘Oorkavalan,’ and ‘Mallu Vetti Minor,’ among others. He became a sought-after comic actor in the early 2000s thanks to his wiry frame and unique dialogue delivery. He was a favorite among audiences for his humorous collaborations with leading comic actors like Vivekh, Vadivelu, and Santhanam.

A Loss for the Tamil Film Industry

Producer Dhananjayan also expressed his condolences, “Shocking & it’s unbelievable such a sweet person & a good friend #Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace.” The Tamil film industry has lost a talented and beloved artist in Manobala.

News Source : GSB Today

Source Link :Popular Tamil Actor and Director Manobala Passes Away at 69/