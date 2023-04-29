Death – Obituary News : Tamil Producer SS Chakravarthy Dies After Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passed away on Saturday after a protracted illness. The producer, known for supporting Ajith Kumar’s films, reportedly produced around 20 films featuring A-list actors such as Vikram and Simbu under his production company NIC Arts. Among his successful box office hits were Vaali, Mugavaree, Citizen, Red, Villain, Anjaneya, Ji, and Varalaru. He also collaborated with Silambarasan TR on the films Kaalai, Vaalu, and Le Kadhal Sadugudu. Chakravarthy used his production company to launch his son, Imran Chakravarthy, who made his acting debut in Renigunta, a film that his father produced. Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy, his daughter, was also part of the movie. In 2015, Chakravarthy made his acting debut in the Tamil movie Thopi and recently appeared in the online series “Vilangu” alongside Vemal and Ineya as a police officer. The producer’s final rituals will be performed in Chennai.