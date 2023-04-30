Death – Obituary News : Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy dies from prolonged illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

SS Chakravarthy, a well-known Tamil producer, passed away on Saturday after battling a prolonged illness.

On Saturday, the Tamil film industry mourned the loss of popular producer SS Chakravarthy, who passed away at the age of 69 due to a prolonged illness. He was receiving medical care at a private hospital in Chennai when he breathed his last. The funeral services for the legendary producer were held in Chennai, where his family, friends, and colleagues paid their last respects.

SS Chakravarthy was a well-known personality in the Tamil film industry, having produced several blockbuster movies under his production company, NIC Arts. He was particularly known for his support towards actor Ajith Kumar’s movies, but he had also worked with other A-list actors like Vikram and Simbu. He produced around twenty movies, including the box office hits Vaali, Mugavaree, Citizen, Red, Villain, Anjaneya, Ji, and Varalaru. He also collaborated with Silambarasan TR on the movies Kaalai, Vaalu, and Le Kadhal Sadugudu.

Apart from being a producer, SS Chakravarthy also acted in a few movies and web series. He made his acting debut in 2015 with the movie Thoppi, and recently appeared in the web series Vilangu, where he played a police officer. He had also launched his son, Imran Chakravarthy, into the movie business through his production company. Imran made his acting debut in Renigunta, which was also produced by his father. Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy, SS Chakravarthy’s daughter, was also a part of the movie.

The Tamil film industry has lost a remarkable personality in SS Chakravarthy, who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the industry. He will always be remembered for his outstanding work as a producer and his support towards young talent. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate filmmakers and actors for generations to come.