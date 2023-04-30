Death – Obituary News : Tamil Producer SS Chakravarthy Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tamil film producer SS Chakravarthy has passed away.

Kollywood Producer SS Chakravarthy Passes Away at 69

On Saturday, Kollywood lost one of its most popular producers, SS Chakravarthy, who passed away at the age of 69 in Chennai after a prolonged illness. The producer, who was known for bankrolling films under his production house NIC Arts, breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

Producing Blockbuster Hits with Superstars

Over the years, Chakravarthy produced almost twenty films, working with some of the biggest superstars in Kollywood, including Ajith Kumar, Vikram, and Simbu among others. He reportedly produced eight to nine films, which became blockbuster hits, including Vaali, Mugavaree, Citizen, Red, Villain, Anjaneya, Ji, and Varalaru.

He was particularly known for bankrolling Ajith Kumar’s films and produced nine films with the superstar out of his 25 films in his career. He also made films like Kadhal Sadugudu with Vikram, Kaalai, and Vaalu with Silambarasan TR.

Launching His Son in the Film Industry

Chakravarthy also launched his son, Johnny, in the film industry under his production banner. Johnny, also known as Imran Chakravarthy, made his acting debut in Renigunta, which his father produced. He also produced his son’s next film, 18 Vayasu, which also featured his daughter, Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy.

Acting Debut in a Web Series

Aside from producing films, Chakravarthy also made his acting debut in the recently released web series Vilangu, starring Vemal and Ineya. He played a police officer in the web series, which was well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Last Rites Scheduled in Chennai

The last rites of the producer are scheduled to take place in Chennai, where he was a well-known figure in the film industry. His passing has left a void in Kollywood, and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and fans alike.