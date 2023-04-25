Death – Obituary News : Tarek Fatah: Bio, Age, Spouse, Siblings, Kids

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tarek Fatah was a Canadian journalist and writer born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, British India (now Pakistan). He grew up in a family of six siblings and was known for his outspoken views on Islamism and its impact on the Muslim community. Fatah was married and had children, but there is no information available about his wife or family.

Fatah was a prominent voice in Canadian politics, advocating for liberal values and free speech. He was the founder of the Muslim Canadian Congress, which he formed in response to what he saw as the growing influence of political Islam in Canada. Fatah was also a regular contributor to various Canadian media outlets, including the Toronto Sun and the National Post.

Sadly, Tarek Fatah passed away on September 11, 2021, at the age of 71. The cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed. Fatah leaves behind a legacy of passionate advocacy for liberal values and human rights.

Tarek Fatah: A Pakistani-Canadian Journalist and Author

Early Life

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan. He grew up attending St. Lawrence’s Boys School and later graduated from the University of Karachi with a degree in biochemistry. Fatah entered into journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970 before becoming an investigative journalist for Pakistan Television.

Career and Activism

Fatah was a long-time member of the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) who ran unsuccessfully in the 1995 provincial elections as the party’s candidate in Scarborough North. In July 2006, he left the NDP to support Bob Rae’s candidacy for the Liberal Party of Canada’s leadership. He was also one of the founders of the Muslim Canadian Congress in 2001, after the September 11 attacks, and served as its communications director and spokesperson until 2006.

Tarek Fatah advocated for LGBT rights, a separation of religion and state, opposition to Sharia law, and advocacy for a liberal, progressive form of Islam. He called himself “an Indian born in Pakistan” and “a Punjabi born into Islam” and was a vocal critic of the Pakistani religious and political establishment.

Personal Life

Tarek Fatah married Nargis Tapal, a Canadian citizen who follows Islam and lives in Toronto. The couple had been married for over forty years, and they were blessed with two daughters, Natasha Fatah and Nazia Fatah. Natasha Fatah is a journalist who broke the news of her father’s passing on Twitter.

Net Worth

Before Tarek Fatah’s passing, he had an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $6 million, which he made from his career as a journalist and author.

Legacy

Tarek Fatah was an influential journalist and author who made a significant contribution to Canadian society. He was a voice for marginalized communities and an advocate for progressive Islam. While Tarek Fatah may be gone, his legacy lives on.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tarek Fatah was a Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author who dedicated his life to fighting for social justice and equality. He will be remembered for his fearless activism and his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.