Tribute Pours In as Pakistan-born progressive Muslim commentator Tarek Fatah passes away

The world lost a prominent journalist and political activist with the passing of Tarek Fatah on April 24, 2023. He was 73 years old and had been battling a prolonged illness.

Early Life and Career

Tarek Fateh was born on November 10, 1949, in Karachi, Sind, Pakistan, and completed his studies at the University of Karachi. He began his journalistic career in 1970 when he became a reporter for Karachi Sun. He focused on religion and politics in his writings and became a respected journalist in his field. He was also a political activist, broadcaster, and writer who was always pushing the boundaries and questioning authority.

Personal Life

Tarek Fateh was married to Nargis Fatah, and they had two children, Natasha Fatah and Nazia Fatah. He was a family man who was dedicated to his work and his loved ones.

Awards and Achievements

During his lifetime, Tarek Fateh received many accolades for his work. He won the Donner Prize, the Helen and Stan Vine Canadian book award, and many others.

Controversy

Tarek Fateh was not afraid to speak his mind and often found himself at the center of controversy. He once criticized the partition of India, which earned him backlash. He was a passionate advocate for his beliefs and never shied away from defending them.

The False Rumor of His Death

There was a false rumor that spread on social media that claimed Tarek Fateh had passed away. His family and friends were distraught and left in shock by the false news. Thankfully, his daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed that he was alive and doing well.

Tributes Pour In

Despite the false rumor of his death, many people came together on social media to pay tribute to Tarek Fateh. They expressed their sadness at his passing and praised him for his fearlessness and dedication to his work. Tarek Fateh was a lion of Punjab, a son of Hindustan, and a lover of Canada. His legacy will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.