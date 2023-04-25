Death – Obituary News : Tarek Fatah’s Age and Funeral arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for Tarek Fatah’s passing, his age, and funeral details have not been disclosed at this time.

Tarek Fatah: Pakistani-Canadian Journalist and Activist

Tarek Fatah, a Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, and activist, was born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan. He passed away at the age of 73 on Monday, April 24, 2023, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Early Life and Career

Fatah attended St. Lawrence’s Boys School and later graduated with a degree in biochemistry from the University of Karachi. He started his journalism career as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970 before becoming an investigative journalist for Pakistan Television.

Political Affiliations

Fatah was a long-time member of the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) and ran for the party’s candidacy in the 1995 provincial elections as the candidate in Scarborough North. However, in July 2006, he left the party to support Bob Rae’s candidacy for the Liberal Party of Canada’s leadership. Fatah criticized the NDP for opening its doors to Islamists under Alexa McDonough and saw them flood into the party under Jack Layton’s leadership.

Activism and Advocacy

Fatah was an advocate for LGBT rights, a separation of religion and state, opposition to Sharia law, and a liberal, progressive form of Islam. He considered himself “an Indian born in Pakistan” and “a Punjabi born into Islam” and was a vocal critic of the Pakistani religious and political establishment. Fatah co-founded the Muslim Canadian Congress in 2001, after the September 11 attacks, and served as its communications director and spokesperson until 2006.

Death and Funeral

Fatah passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 73 after a prolonged battle with cancer. According to his daughter Natasha Fatah, he would be buried in accordance with Muslim customs.

Tributes

Indian actor Anupam Kher paid tribute to Fatah on Twitter, calling him a “true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind-hearted man.” Fatah’s daughter Natasha also posted a tribute, describing him as the “Lion of Punjab” and a “fighter for justice.”