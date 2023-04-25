Death – Obituary News : “Tarek Fatah’s Death: Age and Funeral Details”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tarek Fatah: The Life and Legacy of a Pakistani-Canadian Journalist and Author

Early Life and Career

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Karachi, Pakistan. He attended St. Lawrence’s Boys School and later graduated with a degree in biochemistry from the University of Karachi. Fatah entered into journalism as a reporter for the Karachi Sun in 1970, before becoming an investigative journalist for Pakistan Television.

Political Affiliations

Tarek Fatah was a long-time member of the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP). In 1995, he ran unsuccessfully in the 1995 provincial elections as the party’s candidate in Scarborough North. However, Fatah criticized the NDP for opening its doors to Islamists under Alexa McDonough and that, under Jack Layton, he had seen them flood into the party. In a publication in Toronto’s Now Magazine, Fatah wrote that he decided to leave the NDP because of the establishment of a faith caucus which he believes will open the way for religious fundamentalists to enter the party.

Views and Advocacy

Fatah advocated LGBT rights, a separation of religion and state, opposition to Sharia law, and advocacy for a liberal, progressive form of Islam. He called himself “an Indian born in Pakistan” and “a Punjabi born into Islam” and was a vocal critic of the Pakistani religious and political establishment. To this end, Fatah criticized the partition of India. Fatah was one of the founders of the Muslim Canadian Congress in 2001, after the September 11 attacks, and served as its communications director and spokesperson until 2006.

Tarek Fatah’s Death and Legacy

Tarek Fatah passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 73 after a prolonged battle with cancer. He will always be remembered as a fearless and kind-hearted man who fought for justice and spoke truth to power. His daughter Natasha Fatah, a journalist herself, broke the news via Twitter and called her father a “lion of Punjab” and a “son of Hindustan.”

Indian actor Anupam Kher, a friend of Tarek Fatah, shared his regret at hearing the news via Twitter and expressed his condolences to family and friends of the deceased journalist.

While not much is known about Tarek Fatah’s funeral arrangements due to his religious affiliation, according to Muslim customs, he would be buried as soon as possible.