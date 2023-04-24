Death – Obituary News : Tarek Fatah’s Death from Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tarek Fatah, a Canadian author and activist, has passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 71 years old. Fatah was known for his strong views on secularism and human rights, which he advocated for through his writings and speeches. He will be missed by many who were inspired by his work.

The Life and Death of Pakistani-Canadian Journalist Tarek Fatah

Who Was Tarek Fatah?

The late Tarek Fatah was a well-known Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, political activist, writer and broadcaster who advocated for a liberal, progressive form of Islam throughout his active years. He supported LGBTQ rights and fought for the separation of religion and state, opposing Sharia law.

Tarek Fatah’s Death Cause

Tarek Fatah passed away at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer. While no details have been released regarding the specific type of cancer he battled, his daughter Natasha confirmed the news on Twitter and many official sources have reported that cancer was the primary reason behind his death.

Tributes and Obituaries

Following Tarek Fatah’s death, his daughter Natasha shared an emotional post on Twitter, describing her father with a long paragraph and both old and new pictures. Many social media pages and people have poured tributes to Tarek and his family on multiple online platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. However, some social media users have also made mocking jokes and memes, eliciting mixed reactions.

Tarek Fatah’s Health Before Death

As he battled cancer for several years before his death, Tarek Fatah likely experienced a difficult health condition leading up to his passing. However, no information has yet been released regarding his specific health status in the days or weeks leading up to his death. Further details are being awaited by fans and followers alike.