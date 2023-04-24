Death – Obituary News : Tarek Fateh, Daughter Tweets “Son of India” After Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tarek Fateh, a writer of Pakistani descent, has died as confirmed by his daughter’s tweet where she called him the son of India.

Pakistani-Origin Writer Tarek Fateh Passes Away at 73 After Prolonged Illness

On Monday (April 24), Pakistani-origin writer Tarek Fateh passed away at the age of 73 after battling an illness for some time. Fateh was born in Pakistan in 1949 and later moved to Canada in the early 1980s. The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fateh through a tweet.

Celebrating the Lion of Punjab, Son of Hindustan, and Lover of Canada

In a tribute tweet, Natasha described her father as the “Lion of Punjab, Son of Hindustan, Lover of Canada, Speaker of Truth, Fighter for Justice, Voice of the Down-Trodden, Underdogs, and the Oppressed” and passed on the baton of his revolution to those who knew and loved him. She called for others to join and continue the legacy of her father.

Grief Expressed by the Indian Filmmaker

Upon hearing the news of Fateh’s passing, Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his grief through Twitter saying that there was only one Tariq Fateh who was a courageous, witty, knowledgeable, great orator and a fearless fighter. He added that it was a pleasure to have Fateh as a close friend.

Known for Speaking Out on Islam and Terrorism

Fateh was known for his outspoken comments on Islam and terrorism while expressing his support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Center and criticizing Pakistan several times. He worked as a political activist, journalist and television host in Canada and authored several books.

In conclusion, the passing of Tarek Fateh, a writer of Pakistani origin, leaves a void in the literary world. However, his words and ideas will continue to inspire those who knew him and loved him, and his legacy will live on.