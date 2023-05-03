Death – Obituary News : Taw Benderly’s Cause of Death: Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Grave Secrets: Her Mother’s Secrets’ Decodes the Disappearance of Loretta Bowersock

On December 14, 2004, 69-year-old Loretta Jean McJilton Bowersock went missing while shopping with her longtime live-in boyfriend, Taw Benderly, in Tucson, Arizona. Her remains were found buried in the Arizona desert more than a year later, in January 2006. Her death was ruled a homicide, and the primary suspect was Taw Benderly. But what happened to Loretta, and how did Taw meet his end?

Who Was Loretta Bowersock?

Loretta was born on March 2, 1935, in Newton, Harvey County, Kansas, to Luther D. McJilton and Gladys Myrtle Hatch McJilton. She became a successful businesswoman and starred in television commercials for ‘Terri’s Consign and Design Furnishings,’ a business she co-owned with her daughter, Terri Bowersock.

Terri described her mother as having a spirited personality, being stylish, and fit and trim enough to pass off as her sister. Loretta and Terri worked side-by-side every day for eight years until the strain of running the business allegedly wore Loretta out, and Terri bought out her mother’s half-interest in the enterprise. According to her daughter, Loretta pursued a career selling real estate after leaving the business.

How Did Loretta Bowersock Die?

Loretta went missing on December 14, 2004, while shopping with her longtime live-in boyfriend, Taw Benderly. Her remains were found buried in the Arizona desert more than a year later, in January 2006. The autopsy revealed she had been strangled with a plastic bag, which was still over her head when her body was discovered.

Who Killed Loretta Bowersock?

Taw Benderly was the primary suspect in Loretta’s murder. He was Loretta’s tenant and romantic partner whom she supported despite his lack of cash and personal connections.

On December 14, 2004, Taw and Loretta drove to Tucson, where he left her at the Park Place mall to shop while he went elsewhere. He claimed he returned to the mall and found Loretta missing, prompting him to call Terri and report her missing to the authorities. However, the investigators could not find any evidence to corroborate Taw’s statements. The police suspected he had stashed Loretta’s body in the desert between exits 198 and 200 off I-10, where he had spent a couple of hours that day.

Terri eventually learned that Taw had stolen Loretta’s identity and embezzled thousands of dollars on credit cards issued in her name. He had also been hiding the warning notices of foreclosure from Loretta, who was about to lose her beloved Tempe house. Feeling the noose tightening around his neck, Taw hanged himself in the garage of the Tempe house on December 22, 2004.

What Happened to Taw Benderly?

Taw Benderly committed suicide on December 22, 2004, in the garage of Loretta’s Tempe house, leaving no suicide note or directions where he had buried Loretta’s body. Terri organized search missions with the help of authorities, friends, and volunteers, scouring miles of the Arizonian desert but could not find her mother’s remains. She eventually took help from psychics and claimed the spiritualists were correct about the spot when the remains were found in January 2006.

Conclusion

Loretta Bowersock’s murder remains unsolved, and Taw Benderly is still the primary suspect. Loretta’s daughter, Terri, believes that Taw killed her mother because she discovered his embezzlement and threatened to throw him out. Taw’s suicide prevented him from facing trial for Loretta’s murder, leaving her family without justice.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did Taw Benderly Die? Update/