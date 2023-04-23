Death – Obituary News : Teacher David Woody Dies at Parkersburg Catholic High School

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

David Woody, a teacher at Parkersburg Catholic High School, has passed away. This is a tragic loss for the school community.

David Woody: Celebrating a Life of Love, Learning, and Legacy

On April 21, 2023, the world lost an exceptional human being and renowned educator, David Woody. David was a devoted spouse, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, mentor, and friend to many. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, leaving behind his loving wife Cynthia, his brother Gary Woody and his spouse Tracey, his son Richard Woody and his spouses Sara and Drake, his daughter Cheryl Woody Morris, his grandchildren Drake and Reed Morris, his mother-in-law Leah Reinhardt, and his beloved cat Shadow.

David’s passing has been deeply mourned by the many lives he touched and inspired throughout his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his parents Shirley Emerson and Eula Marie (Brinker) Woody, and his in-law Richard Reinhardt. Although David spent his last days in Morgantown, he devoted the majority of his life and work to the Vienna and Parkersburg area, where he touched countless lives and left an enduring legacy.

David’s lifelong passion for education and commitment to his students led him to Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1984, where he began his career as a social studies teacher. He not only inspired generations of students to learn, but also served as a basketball and softball coach, website manager, and adviser for model UN, among many other roles that he wholeheartedly embraced.

David’s dedication and love for his work earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, students, and the wider community. In 2013, he returned to Parkersburg High School, where he continued to teach social studies, psychology, and Pink Floyd. His seminars were known for their lively debates, journal-keeping, and a deep understanding of the human condition.

David’s impact on the community extended far beyond the classroom. He was a devoted member of his church and a passionate advocate for cancer research and supporting the WVU Marching Band Pride Practice Facility Fund. To honor his memory, the family requests that any donations be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment or the WVU Marching band Pride Practice Facility Fund.

A memorial ceremony will be held, officiated by Fathers David Huffman, John Rice, and Jeremiah Francis McSweeney. Family viewing will be held from 3 to 4 pm, followed by public viewing from 4 to 7 pm, and memorial service at 7 pm. The family encourages attendees to wear something that represents David, such as a tie-dyed shirt that promotes PCHS, WVU, or PHS.

David Woody will be greatly missed, but his legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched, the generations of students he inspired, and the compassionate and generous spirit that he embodied every day of his life. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and a teacher who changed countless lives for the better. Love and peace to you all, he would constantly say, a reflection of the profound love and compassion that defined his remarkable life.