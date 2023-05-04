Death – Obituary News : Ted Blom’s Death: What Caused It?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ted Blom Illness: Remembering the Energy Expert

Ted Blom was a prominent energy expert based in South Africa. He was known for his colorful and controversial commentary on the ongoing power crisis in the country. Blom’s incisive and thought-provoking outlook on the energy sector will be greatly missed by many.

Illness and Passing

Ted Blom had been battling cancer for almost two years before his passing. He died at the age of 64 due to his illness. His family announced his passing earlier this week, expressing deep sorrow and heartache.

“As a man of honor, dignity, and strong principles, he dedicated his life to both loving his family and the fight against corruption in South Africa,” his family said in a statement. “We wish to pay tribute to a man of numerous accolades, achievements, and success, and passion for those around him.”

A Fighter Until the End

Ted Blom’s friend and fellow activist, Sandra Dickson, spoke about his unwavering strength and courage in the face of his illness.

“Ted battled aggressive cancer for two years and gave fighting this devastating illness his best shot,” she said. “He remained positive and not once did I hear him complain or be negative about his fate.”

Blom’s dedication to his work and his passion for activism never wavered, even in the face of his illness. He continued to be a vocal advocate for change until the very end.

A Legacy of Activism

Ted Blom’s legacy as an activist and energy expert will continue to inspire many. He was known for his fearlessness and his commitment to exposing corruption and advocating for change.

“Ted was one of the most vocal, honest, and diligent activists,” Dickson said. “He never had any fear to speak his mind.”

Blom’s work included exposing corruption at Eskom, assisting municipalities with staggering Eskom bills, and advising South African trade unions with Eskom wage negotiations.

The loss of Ted Blom is a great one for South Africa and for the world of activism. His unwavering dedication to his work and his commitment to making a difference will continue to inspire many.

