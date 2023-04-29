Death – Obituary News : Teddy Disson-Meade: Footballer’s Death, Bio & Family at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teddy Disson-Meade was a football player for Wealdstone FC. His cause of death, obituary, bio, age, and family information are currently unknown.

Wealdstone FC Mourns the Tragic Loss of 14-Year-Old Footballer Teddy Disson-Meade

The football world is in mourning as news of the untimely passing of 14-year-old Wealdstone academy footballer Teddy Disson-Meade spreads. The talented young player tragically died earlier this week, leaving his family, friends, and teammates devastated.

Wealdstone FC, the London-based club where Teddy played, has paid tribute to the young star, describing him as “fantastically gifted” and a cherished member of their U14 squad. In a statement, the club said:

“It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we announce that Wealdstone Youth U14 Reds player Teddy Disson-Meade sadly passed away earlier this week. Teddy was a player with exceptional talent, but more significantly, he was a cherished and valued member of our U14 squad. All of his club mates will miss him dearly. Our thoughts go out to his parents Sinead and Ricky at this time and of course to all his friends and family.”

Wealdstone FC has also announced that their first team players will wear t-shirts in Teddy’s honour for their upcoming away game against Southend United. There will also be a moment of silence before kickoff.

Social media users have expressed their condolences and support for Teddy’s family and friends during this difficult time. The official Southend United Twitter account responded to the news, confirming that there will be a moment of silence before their game on Saturday.

The cause of Teddy’s death has not been disclosed at this time. Anyone who has been affected by his passing is encouraged to contact Child Bereavement UK for support.

Teddy Disson-Meade was a young footballer with a bright future ahead of him. His tragic loss has sent shockwaves through the football community and serves as a reminder of the fragility of life. We send our deepest condolences to Teddy’s family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.