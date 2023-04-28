Death – Obituary News : Teen dies due to illegal construction in Kolkata’s Watgunj.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teenager dies due to illegal construction in Watgunj, Kolkata beside an under-construction house.

Death of Teenager in Watgunj Raises Concerns over Illegal Construction

Locals in the Watgunj area of Kolkata have alleged that construction on a high-rise building was being carried out illegally. Despite complaining about the matter for a long time, no action was taken. However, the situation took a tragic turn on Friday evening when a teenager standing next to the under-construction building was killed.

According to sources, a pipe fell from the multi-story building and hit the boy on the head, causing his death. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of construction sites in the city and the lack of proper regulations to prevent such accidents.

Eyewitnesses reported that the construction workers were not following safety guidelines and were using substandard materials in the construction process. They also alleged that the building did not have the necessary permissions and clearances from the authorities.

The police have arrested the building contractor, Shamim, on charges of negligence and violating safety regulations. The authorities have also ordered an investigation into the matter and have promised to take strict action against those found guilty.

The incident has sparked outrage among the local community, who have been raising concerns about illegal construction in the area for a long time. They have been demanding that the authorities take strict action against those who violate safety regulations and endanger the lives of innocent people.

The tragic death of the teenager has once again highlighted the need for proper regulations and safety measures to be implemented at construction sites. It is essential to ensure that the construction industry follows all safety guidelines and standards to prevent such accidents from happening again in the future.

In conclusion, the death of the teenager in Watgunj has brought to light the issue of illegal construction and the need for strict regulations to be implemented. It is important that the authorities take immediate action to ensure the safety of all citizens and prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.