Death – Obituary News : Teen dies in car crash

Teenager Kalista Altom Dies in Tragic Car Accident in Arkansas

Kalista Altom, a beloved teenager from Hickory Flat, Arkansas, tragically passed away in a car accident in White County. The young girl was reportedly involved in a fatal collision that resulted in her sustaining severe injuries that she ultimately could not recover from. Kalista was the cherished daughter of Tim and Brandi Altom, who are now grieving the loss of their beloved daughter.

Who Was Kalista Altom?

Kalista was a much-loved student who graduated from her district last year. She was actively involved in her local community and church and was always looking for ways to help others. Her infectious smile and outgoing personality lit up every room she walked into, and she was known for being a kind and caring individual.

The WCC family has come together to offer a love offering to help Kalista’s family during this difficult time. Donations are being collected at each of the school offices from May 2nd to May 8th and will be presented to the family at the time of the funeral.

Condolences poured in for Kalista Altom from her friends and loved ones, who are all deeply saddened by her untimely passing. Her best friend, McKenzie Dawn Rushing, posted a touching tribute on social media, saying that she was heartbroken but knew that Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Kalista’s cousin, Crystal Altom-Young, also expressed her deep sorrow and shared that Kalista and her son had formed a close bond in recent years.

The family has not yet announced the details of Kalista’s funeral, but her loved ones are encouraging everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Kalista Altom is a tragedy that has left her family and community in mourning. We extend our deepest sympathies to the Altom family and hope that they find comfort in the love and support that surrounds them during this difficult time. Rest in love, pretty girl Kalista Altom.

