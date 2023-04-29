Death – Obituary News : Teen dies in tragic car crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A student from McClain High School, aged 15, passed away in a car accident.

Ohio Teenager Landon Crabtree Dies in Tragic UTV Accident

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that 15-year-old Landon Crabtree, a student at McClain High School, died in a collision in Concord Township on Saturday morning. The accident, which occurred at 12:25 a.m. on April 29, 2023, involved a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) driven by 16-year-old Seth Smith. The UTV, an Axis 500, veered off Beatty Road and collided with an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crabtree was thrown from the vehicle and trapped underneath it as it turned. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news of Crabtree’s passing has stunned his family, friends, and the community. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, the Highland County Coroner’s Office, the Mowrystown Station 500 Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Service are currently conducting investigations into the accident. At this time, the cause of the incident remains unclear.

The family has not yet announced arrangements for Landon Crabtree’s funeral, but condolences and messages of support have been pouring in on social media from the community.

In a separate incident, South African actor and producer James Alexander also passed away recently after battling cancer.