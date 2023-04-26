Death – Obituary News : Teen dies in tragic traffic accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A tragic traffic accident claimed the life of a student from Roane County High School.

Roane County High School Student Blazer Beaumia Dies in Car Accident

Tragedy struck Roane County High School (also known as Kingston High School) on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when Blazer Beaumia passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident. Blazer was a lively and enthusiastic member of the young group at NLC, and his loss will be felt more deeply than words can express.

Blazer reportedly died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident, which took place near Swan Pond. Details on the cause of the accident have not been disclosed, although Blazer was identified as the victim by Roane County High School, which shared the devastating news on Facebook and asked everyone to keep Blazer’s family in their prayers.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. Student support and area pastors will be available to speak with students, faculty, and staff at the school,” the Facebook post read.

Tributes poured in for Blazer, with many expressing their condolences and love for him. New Life Church wrote, “Blazer was a vibrant and spirited part of our youth group at NLC, and will be missed more than words can fully communicate. Church family and community friends, please pray for this sweet family and all of Blazer’s friends during this time of great loss.”

One of Blazer’s family members also confirmed the news on Facebook, and said that funeral plans for Blazer would be disclosed at a later time.

As news of Blazer’s tragic death spread, many people took to social media to honor his memory and send their thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. The loss of someone so young and full of life is always a shock, and our hearts go out to Blazer’s family and friends during this difficult time.

We wish Blazer eternal peace and hope that his loved ones can find solace in the memories they shared together. Rest in peace, dear Blazer.