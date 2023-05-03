Death – Obituary News : Teen Horse Rider’s Death: What We Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Junior Rider Hannah Serfass Dies in Horse Riding Accident: A Tragic Reminder of the Risks of Equestrian Sports

On Sunday, the equestrian community was rocked by the sudden and tragic death of 15-year-old rider Hannah Serfass. Serfass was competing in a hunter/jumper competition at Fox Lea Farm in Venice, Florida when her horse, Quaxx, tripped and fell on jump No. 5. The fall caused Serfass to topple forward and off the horse, and the horse then fell over and onto her head on the ground. Despite first aid efforts from Fox Lea Farm personnel and others, Serfass was later pronounced dead at the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice campus.

The incident is a stark reminder of the risks involved in equestrian sports, which can be dangerous for both horses and riders. A 2021 study from Ohio State University found that 81% of horse riders had an injury during some point of their riding career, and that 21% experienced a serious injury. Head injuries are particularly prevalent, accounting for 10% to 30% of all horse-related injuries and 60% to 70% of horse-related fatalities.

Serfass was a dedicated and passionate rider who had been around horses her entire life. In a profile by Ben Baugh in the World Equestrian Center Magazine, Serfass spoke about her love for horses and her desire to learn as much as possible about the sport. She had competed in gymnastics until the fourth grade, at which point her mother switched her to riding and showing horses. Serfass was a disciplined rider who would wake up early every morning to take care of the animals on her family farm in Webster and practice riding before starting her homeschooling work. She participated in extracurricular activities in the Sumter County School District and was a member of the Wildwood Middle High School Track Team.

Serfass had ridden the entire winter 2022 circuit at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, where she stood out for her passion and coachability. She was determined to go as far as possible in the sport, saying, “I just got into it and never wanted to stop. And now, I just want to learn everything I can about it. I want to keep going with it.”

The equestrian community is mourning the loss of Serfass and offering condolences to her family and friends. The tragedy is a reminder of the risks inherent in equestrian sports, but also of the passion and dedication that many riders bring to the sport. As the community mourns this loss, it will no doubt also continue to work to improve safety measures and reduce the risks of horse riding accidents.

News Source : Melissa Pérez-Carrillo

Source Link :What we know about teen horse rider’s death/