Death – Obituary News : Teen Suicide Linked to Bullying in SLP

Tragic Suicide of High School Student due to Bullying: SEGE Confirms

The State Government Education Secretariat (SEGE) has confirmed the heartbreaking news of the death by suicide of a high school student from Juan Miranda Uresti secondary school. The student, whose identity has not been disclosed, was a victim of bullying in the school, which led to the tragic incident.

Juan Carlos Torres Cedillo, the head of SEGE, expressed his condolence and sympathy for the family and friends of the deceased student. He also stated that the case has been turned over to the legal area of ​​the unit for further investigation. The authorities are working to ensure that justice is served, and that measures are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Bullying is a grave issue that can have serious consequences on the mental health and well-being of young students. It is essential that schools take proactive measures to prevent bullying and provide support to students who may be experiencing it. In this case, it is heartening to note that SEGE is offering support to the relatives of the deceased student. It is crucial that the family receives the necessary support and guidance during this difficult time.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for schools and parents to be vigilant about the well-being of students. Schools must create a safe and welcoming environment for all students, and promote positive values such as respect, empathy, and kindness. Parents must also play an active role in their children’s lives, and educate them about the importance of treating others with kindness and compassion.

In conclusion, the death by suicide of the high school student from Juan Miranda Uresti secondary school is a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of bullying. It is imperative that schools, parents, and authorities work together to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Let us all strive to create a society where every individual is respected and valued, and where bullying has no place.