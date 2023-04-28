Death – Obituary News : Teenage Boy Shot and Killed in South Chicago, One Year After Mother’s Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ronald Nolton, a 14-year-old boy from Chicago, was tragically shot and killed in South Chicago. This devastating loss comes just one year after Ronald lost his mother. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Ronald Nolton’s Tragic Death: A Life Taken Too Soon

The Life and Death of Ronald Nolton

Ronald Nolton was just 14 years old when his life was cut short by gun violence on April 20th, 2021. His family had celebrated his birthday just four days prior, though they couldn’t afford a party. Ronald had recently moved to Chicago’s South Side after his mother passed away earlier in the year, a loss that had a profound impact on him.

A Tragic Loss

Ronald was shot in the chest while sitting in a car on the 2300 block of East 80th Street. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. His older sister, Paulina Nolton, described Ronald as a “baby” and expressed her heartbreak at not being able to go with him. Four other children under the age of 15 have also been shot and killed in Chicago this year alone.

A Life Upended

After their mother’s death, Ronald moved in with his older brother while his sister struggled to find housing. He started 8th grade at a new school in Chicago without many friends. Despite his sister’s wishes for him to return to the suburbs, Ronald preferred city life and had dreams of becoming a rapper. In fact, he was known as “Lil Ronald” on hip-hop blogs and social media.

An Emotional Toll

Ronald’s death has taken an emotional toll on his family, particularly his 13-year-old brother who is struggling to cope with the loss of his mother and now his younger brother. His sister expressed anger towards some of the social media posts that have publicized Ronald’s murder, as they fail to acknowledge the trauma that he and his family have endured.

Honoring Ronald’s Memory

Ronald’s former school in Waukegan and his new school on the South Side released balloons in his memory. His oldest brother is organizing services for Ronald and trying to raise money for a meal while they are homeless and seeking shelter. The homicide investigation is ongoing, and the family has not received any updates from the police.

A Call to Action

The tragic death of Ronald Nolton is a reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence has on communities and families. It is imperative that we take action to prevent senseless acts of violence and protect our children. Ronald’s life was taken far too soon, but we can honor his memory by working towards a safer and more just society.