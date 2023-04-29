Death – Obituary News : Teenagers sentenced for causing firework death of elderly woman

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two teenagers have been sentenced to jail for their involvement in the death of an 88-year-old woman due to the use of fireworks.

Two teenagers have been sentenced to prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of an 88-year-old woman in Harold Wood, Havering. Kai Cooper, aged 19, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty after putting a lit firework through the letterbox of Josephine Smith in October 2021.

Ms Smith was believed to have been asleep in bed when the firework let off two successive explosions. Cooper was locked up for six-and-a-half years with a further two years on extended licence. The 17-year-old boy was locked up for three years and eight months.

Details of the Crime

The court heard that Cooper had visited a firework shop in Romford on the evening of the attack where he asked for “something that is going to go far and quick”. He allegedly remarked: “I’m trying to get fireworks, let them off at people. People are going to get terrorised tonight.”

The two teenagers then went to Ms Smith’s house, who was “entirely unknown” to the pair. Before reaching her home, they set off fireworks in the street, next to a restaurant and a pub, near cars, and even towards alarmed pedestrians.

Cooper previously pleaded guilty to affray but was found guilty of manslaughter and arson. The 17-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the incident, had previously admitted manslaughter, arson, and affray.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

Following the verdict, Ms Smith’s son said that the incident had “haunted our entire family”. He added: “Mum was so loved by all of us and had many more happy years ahead of her. To see justice done today may hopefully help us to begin to move forward very slowly. The issue surrounding the sale of fireworks to the public is a fight that we intend to continue. In addition, the irresponsible way those fireworks were sold on that night haunts all of us that have seen the footage.”

Conclusion

This tragic incident highlights the danger of fireworks when used irresponsibly. It also raises questions about the sale of fireworks to the public and the need for stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.