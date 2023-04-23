Death – Obituary News : Telangana med student dies suspiciously in Philippines

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A medical student from Yadadri, Telangana died under suspicious circumstances in the Philippines.

Tragic Death of Telangana Medical Student in Philippines Raises Suspicion

A young medical student hailing from Telangana, India, lost his life under dubious circumstances in the Philippines. The deceased medical student has been identified as Manikant Reddy, a resident of Ramalingampally in Bhudan Pochampally mandal in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

As per reports, Manikant Reddy (21) had gone to the Philippines to pursue his dream of studying medicine. However, the young man’s untimely and mysterious demise has raised many questions among his family and loved ones.

According to Manikant’s mother, Guduru Ram Reddy, her son had been studying medicine in the Philippines for the past two years. However, on the fateful morning of his death, she received news that left her heartbroken.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Manikant’s shattered mother. “Today morning, Manikant’s college called and informed us that he was no more.”

As the news spread, many people in Ramalingampally and beyond expressed shock and disbelief at the tragic loss of the promising young student.

Mystery Surrounding Manikant’s Death

While the exact details of Manikant’s demise remain unclear, there are some troubling facts that have emerged. Reportedly, Manikant’s body was found hanging in his hostel room, leading some to suspect foul play.

Furthermore, several members of Manikant’s family alleged that he had been facing harassment and bullying from his classmates and roommates in the Philippines. A few days before his death, Manikant had even called his family to express his distress over the situation.

“We received a call from Manikant last week, where he said he was not feeling well and was facing problems in the hostel. He also told us that he was being bullied and harassed by some of his hostel mates,” said Manikant’s uncle, speaking to a local news outlet.

Investigation Underway

The news of Manikant’s death has sparked anger and outrage in his community as people demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his passing. The Telangana government has pledged to support the family in their efforts to seek justice.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in the Philippines has also confirmed that it is looking into the matter and has requested a detailed report from the local authorities.

As the investigation proceeds, Manikant’s family and loved ones can only hope for answers and closure regarding the untimely and suspicious death of a promising young medical student.