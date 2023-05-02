Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

As an AI language model, I do not have access to the original title without it being provided to me. Please provide me with the original title so that I can rewrite it.

Tragic Loss of Andrew Henges: A&M Student Falls Off Balcony During Delta Fraternity Formal Event in New Orleans

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Andrew Henges, a bright and promising Texas A&M University student. Andrew, who was also an alumnus of Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School, tragically lost his life during a Delta fraternity formal event in New Orleans on Saturday.

The details of the accident are still unclear, but it has been reported that Andrew fell off a balcony during the event. The news of his passing has left his family, friends, and the entire A&M community in shock and mourning.

Andrew was a beloved member of the A&M community, known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He was a dedicated student, passionate about his studies and eager to make a positive impact on the world. His sudden and untimely death is a great loss to all who knew him.

We extend our deepest condolences to Andrew’s family and friends during this difficult time. No words can fully express the pain and sorrow that they are feeling, but we hope that our prayers and support can bring them some comfort.

As we come together to mourn Andrew’s passing, we also honor his memory and the impact that he had on those around him. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through the love and memories that he leaves behind.

To Andrew’s family and friends: please know that you are not alone in your grief. The entire A&M community is here to support you and offer our condolences in any way that we can. We will keep Andrew’s memory alive and honor his legacy through our actions and our love.

Rest in peace, Andrew. You will always be remembered and cherished by those whose lives you touched.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Texas A and M Student, Andrew Henges Died in New Orleans After Falling Off a Balcony – TOP INFO GUIDE/