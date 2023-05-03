Death – Obituary News : The Death of Joel Embiid’s Brother

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joel Embiid’s brother, Arthur Embiid, was a huge influence on the Philadelphia 76ers superstar’s life. Tragically, Arthur passed away in a car accident just a few months after the 2014 NBA draft, leaving Joel devastated. While he was dealing with a foot injury that kept him sidelined for the first two years of his career, Joel also had to come to terms with losing his younger brother.

Joel and Arthur were very close, and the loss of a family member hit him hard. The young center considered retiring before even playing a single minute in the NBA. However, he eventually decided to keep playing. Despite the challenges he faced, Joel has become one of the best players in the league.

Arthur was only 13 years old when he died, and his death had a long-lasting impact on Joel. He flew back to Cameroon to attend his brother’s funeral, and the news came less than two weeks before the Sixers’ season opener against the Indiana Pacers. In a 2020 article for The Players’ Tribune, Joel revealed that he seriously considered retiring from the NBA after hearing about his brother’s death. He clarified that his injuries weren’t the issue, but rather the pain he felt in his heart.

While Arthur’s life was tragically cut short, his legacy lives on. Joel credits his brother for always supporting him and giving him positive energy. In September 2020, Joel became a father to a son and named him after Arthur. The 2023 NBA MVP also launched “In Memory of Arthur,” a foundation that helps Philadelphia’s non-profit organizations.

Joel’s story is a reminder that even the biggest stars in sports have to deal with personal tragedies. His resilience and determination to honor his brother’s memory are a testament to his character and the impact that Arthur had on his life. As Joel continues to excel on the court and make a difference off the court, he will undoubtedly continue to honor his brother’s legacy in meaningful ways.

News Source : Asmir Pekmic

Source Link :Who was Joel Embiid’s brother and how did he die?/