Death – Obituary News : The Death of Zay Flowers’ Mother: Jackie Walden’s Passing

What caused the death of Jackie Walden? And what is the obituary of Zay Flowers’ mother?

Discover the Inspiring Journey of Zay Flowers After Losing His Mother to a Tragic Head Injury

Introduction

Zay Flowers is a rising star in the National Football League (NFL) as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. However, his journey to success was marked by both success and tragedy. In this article, we will delve into the life of Zay Flowers, including his upbringing, accolades, and his mother’s death.

Background

Zay Flowers was born to parents Willie Flowers and Jackie Walden. Unfortunately, Jackie passed away in 2005 when Zay was just five years old due to a head injury, according to sportskeeda. Zay’s father, who drove a truck for a medical company, was left to care for the family and his siblings.

Despite the hardship, Zay’s father made sure to take his children to football games on holidays. Zay and his family then lived with their father and grandmother, and he spoke about his admiration for his father as a role model and the sacrifices he made for the family. “Every day, my dad worked hard to provide for us. On the weekends, he would get up early to make us breakfast, wash clothes, grocery shop for all 14 of us,” said Flowers.

Accolades

Before joining the NFL, Zay Flowers played college football at Boston College. He wears the number four jersey and was named an AP Third Team All-American in 2022 and First Team All-ACC in 2020 and 2022. With 200 catches, 3056 yards receiving, and 29 touchdowns in college, his statistics speak for themselves. As a testament to his talent and potential, the Baltimore Ravens selected him as the twenty-second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Family and Siblings

Zay Flowers is the eleventh child in a family of fourteen siblings. He has nine brothers and four sisters, and he grew up in a crowded household where he learned the importance of teamwork and caring for others. From a young age, Zay used to play football with his brothers and cousins in the backyard, developing a passion for the game that would later become his career.

Zay has stated that his siblings are his best friends and biggest fans, and his family has supported him throughout his athletic career. Having such a supportive family for a rising athlete is truly a blessing. He sometimes shares pictures with his family and siblings on Instagram, using the username @x.flowers4. Flowers has earned 66k followers and posted 21 pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

Conclusion

Despite his challenges growing up, Zay’s perseverance and hard work led him to the National Football League. His inspiring journey is a testament to the power of determination and the support of family. Zay Flowers continues to make waves in the NFL, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented athlete.