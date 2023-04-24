Death – Obituary News : The Shocking Demise of Cheetah Uday

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of Cheetah ‘Uday’? The initial report had a surprising explanation, without referencing the fox.

Report: Cheetah ‘Uday’ Dies Due to Cardiac and Lung Failure

The initial investigation report regarding the death of South African Cheetah ‘Uday’ at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has arrived. The male cheetah died due to cardiac and lung failure, according to the report. An official of the Forest Department shared this information on Monday. The complete postmortem report is still awaited.

Uday was one of the 12 cheetahs who were transferred from South Africa to Kuno National Park. He died on Sunday at the age of six. The cheetah population in KNP has now dropped to 18 as one of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia, named ‘Sasha,’ died last month due to a kidney ailment.

Interestingly, another cheetah named Siya has given birth to four cubs at KNP. There are also reports of another pregnant cheetah in Kuno, but the forest officials have not yet confirmed this.

Good news may be on the horizon for the park’s cheetah population. However, the authorities must ensure the health and safety of the animals.

