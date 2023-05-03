Death – Obituary News : The Tailor’s Ending: Did Peyami Survive Dimitri’s Confrontation?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Sorry, I cannot rewrite the title as you have not provided the original title. Please provide the original title and I will be happy to rewrite it for you.

The Tailor: A Turkish Drama Series on Netflix

The Tailor is a Turkish drama series that premiered on May 2, 2023, on Netflix. The series stars Çagatay Ulusoy in the lead role alongside Sifanur Gül, Olgun Simsek, Salih Bademci, and more. Created by Cem Karci, the story is written by Gülseren Budayicioglu, and the screenplay is given by Rana Mamatlioglu and Bekir Baran Sitki.

The Plot

The story follows a gifted designer and tailor named Esvet who gets entangled in a family drama as secrets try to pour out while she is still trying to escape her own demons. The series is filled with twists and turns that keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The Ending Explained

After Esvet flees Dimitri’s home and stays with Peyami under a new identity, Firuze, things start to get complicated. Unaware, Peyami lets her into his home to take care of his mentally unstable father. Everything seems to be going well until she mistakenly lets out Mustafa, and Dimitri meets him. Enraged by her carelessness, Peyami fires her from the job and asks her to leave the house immediately.

Did Dimitri catch Esvet?

After she leaves Peyami’s house, she calls up her father to meet up and explain her situation. However, Faruk is oblivious to the fact that he was being followed by Dimitri. When he reaches the location, Dimitri’s men see Esvet and chase her. But due to sheer luck, she is able to escape from Dmitri’s clutches successfully.

Did Esvet go back to Peyami’s house?

Out of options, Esvet goes back to Peyami’s house to ask for her job back. But she meets with Peyami’s grandmother instead and offers her a proposal. She accepts to marry Mustafa in exchange for securing the job. The wedding takes place after a while, and she continues to stay at Peyami’s place.

Did Peyami find out about Esvet’s real identity?

One day, Mustafa rushes to Peyami’s private workspace despite of Esvet trying to stop him. He comes across the wedding dress that hung in the room, and he insists her to wear it. To satisfy Mustafa, Esvet wears the dress, and it fits her like a glove. Suddenly Peyami enters the room and sees her in the dress. Upon looking closer, he realizes that it is Esvet and not Firuze. She also confesses about her identity, and the situation further becomes complicated.

What happened during Dimitri and Peyami’s final confrontation?

Peyami reaches the horse ranch to meet up with Dimitri. Instantly, Dimitri accuses him of keeping Asvet away from him and helping her to hide. Moreover, he also accuses him of having an intimate relationship with her, to which Peyami does not deny. When Dimitri demands to hand Esvet over to him, Peyami denies, which infuriates him further.

Out of impulse, Dimitri starts to assault Peyami physically. Even after that, Peyami does not reveal the location. Dimitri takes it a step further and points a gun at Peyami, and right then, Esvet also appears while pointing a gun at Dimitri. Stuck between the two, Peyami tries to stop the fight. He stands in the middle of the heated argument between the two, and Esvet shoots her gun, which ends up hurting Peyami. He instantly collapses as the bullet pierces his chest.

Did Peyami die?

Peyami lies on the ground, and blood rushes out of his chest. Dimitri and Esvert run over towards him and start to call him out, and the show ends on that note. It is unclear if he actually dies or survives the situation. But the end heavily suggests that the situation ended in a tragedy. However, it is also possible that he survives, and the story will progress with another season.

Conclusion

The Tailor is a gripping Turkish drama series that keeps the audience engaged throughout its ten-episode run. The show’s well-crafted plot and excellent performances by the cast make it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

News Source : Leisurebyte

Source Link :The Tailor Ending Explained: Did Peyami Die? What Happened During Confrontation With Dimitri?/