Death – Obituary News : Thomas Robb: Bio, Family, Net-Worth & Death

Thomas Robb, a prominent white supremacist, has passed away, though the exact cause of his death is unclear. He was a controversial figure due to his extremist beliefs and activities. Robb was known to be married and had children, but details of his personal life remain private. It is not known what his net worth was at the time of his death.

Thomas Robb: A Look into His Life, Beliefs, and Passing

Early Life and Career

Thomas Robb was born on April 16, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan. He later moved to Harrison, Arkansas, where he became involved in the white nationalist movement. In 1983, Robb became the national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan (KKKK), a position he held until his death.

Beliefs and Controversies

Robb was known for his white supremacist beliefs and his advocacy for a “white ethnostate.” He believed that the United States should be reserved for white people and that other races should have their own separate countries. Robb was also known for his opposition to LGBTQ+ rights, immigration, and civil rights movements.

Throughout his life, Robb was involved in several controversies. In 1987, he was sued for inciting a rally that resulted in the beating of a black man in Forsyth County, Georgia. He was also frequently criticized for his involvement in white supremacist rallies and events.

Family Life

Robb was married to Rachel Pendergraft and had several children. His daughter, Rachel Carroll, became the national director of the KKKK after his passing.

Net Worth

Robb’s net worth is unknown. However, it is believed that he lived a modest lifestyle.

Cause of Death

Thomas Robb passed away on April 16, 2021, at the age of 75. His cause of death has not been officially released.

Legacy and Impact

Robb’s passing sparked a debate online about his beliefs and the impact he had on the white supremacist movement. Some people celebrated his passing, while others mourned his loss.

Regardless of one’s opinion, it is clear that Robb had a significant influence on the white nationalist movement in the United States. His ideas and beliefs continue to be perpetuated by others in the movement, and his passing has not changed that.