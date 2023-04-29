Death – Obituary News : Threat against Obama prompts Secret Service intervention

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Secret Service intervened after a death threat was made against former President Obama.

In a disturbing turn of events, the United States Secret Service has had to step in after former President Barack Obama was issued a series of violent death threats via Twitter. The threats were made by a Twitter user throughout January and February, and included statements such as, “I will kill Barack Hussein Obama until death in a field of battle” and “United States Secret Service are going to kill me.”

Following these threats, a Secret Service agent contacted Twitter to obtain subscriber data on the user in question. After receiving the man’s phone number, the agent was able to track him down and confront him about the threats he had made towards President Obama.

Despite the severity of these threats, the Twitter account in question has not been suspended and remains active as of writing. This has led some former Twitter employees to speak out about the company’s content moderation policies. One ex-staffer told Forbes that “violent threats are a good canary in a coal mine, because they’re so obviously indefensible and also something Twitter has historically prioritized and taken action on very rapidly.”

Given the potential danger posed by these threats, it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure the safety of public figures and everyday users alike on social media platforms. While the Secret Service’s intervention in this case was undoubtedly necessary, it is troubling that Twitter has not taken more decisive action to address the issue at hand.

