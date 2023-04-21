Death – Obituary News : Tiego Moseneke: Bio, Age, Death, Family, Wife, Net Worth

Tiego Moseneke was a noteworthy personality whose life ended too soon. He passed away at an unknown age, leaving behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. The exact cause of his death has not been made public.

Moseneke was a family man who cherished his loved ones dearly. He is survived by his wife and other relatives whose names are not known at this time.

As for his net worth, it is also unclear as there are no reliable sources that have estimated his income and assets. Nevertheless, Moseneke’s impact on those around him cannot be measured in monetary terms.

Despite the tragic end of his life, Moseneke will always be remembered for the positive impact he had on the world. He will be missed by many whose lives he touched during his time on earth.

Tiego Moseneke: Biography, Career, Family, and Tragic Death

How Did Tiego Moseneke Die? The African National Congress (ANC) described Tiego Moseneke as a “committed and fearless activist” who sacrificed his life for the freedom of his people. Moseneke, a lawyer, businessman, and former student activist, is the younger brother of former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. He founded and controlled Encha Group and played an essential role in the establishment of the Strategic Dialogue Group. Moseneke was a passionate and respected business leader who fought against the apartheid regime and advocated for access to education for students of all races. Moseneke died tragically following a horrific car accident, which shocked the business and legal fraternity. The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. A close family friend spoke on behalf of the family and said we should allow them the time and space to process the news. Official statements will be released in due course. Tiego Moseneke Biography Dikgang Moseneke is Tiego Moseneke’s elder brother, and they were both born in Pretoria, South Africa. He is 75 years old, also known as Dikgang Ernest Moseneke, and a South African judge and former Deputy Chief Justice of South Africa. Dikgang is married to Khabo Moseneke, and they have three children. He completed his studies at the University of South Africa and joined the Pan-Africantist Congress. In his early years, he was arrested and detained for anti-apartheid activity. Tiego Moseneke Career Tiego Moseneke was the president of the Azanian Students Organisation, an affiliate of the United Democratic Front, and a predecessor of the South African National Student Congress and South African Student Congress. Moseneke was part of the fearless and death-defying Young Lions generation of President OR Tambo, which heeded the call to make the country ungovernable and apartheid unworkable. During his detention and harassment by the apartheid security forces for his involvement in the liberation struggle, he remained resolute. Following the unbanning of the liberation movement, Moseneke served in the first executive committee of the then Pretoria-Witwatersrand-Vaal, now Gauteng, alongside activists like Tokyo Sexwale and Paul Mashatile. Tiego Moseneke Wife and Children Moseneke was married to Lwazi Pumelele Bosman, who is also a lawyer, and the couple had three children together. Tiego Moseneke will forever be remembered as a passionate, respected business leader and activist who fought tirelessly for freedom and access to education. His contributions and legacy will continue to live on. Rest in Power, Tiego Moseneke.