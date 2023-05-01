Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tierra Leonard, a young girl, has disappeared after being taken at gunpoint to Lakeshore Avenue. The incident has been reported in the obituary database.

Tierra Leonard Missing: Girl Vanishes After Alleged Kidnapping at Gunpoint

Tierra Leonard, a young girl from an unknown location, has been missing since an alleged kidnapping took place at gunpoint at 3348 Lakeshore Avenue. According to reports, three males in a black Lexus abducted her, and she has not been seen or heard from since that time.

The Disappearance of Tierra Leonard

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, April 29, 2023, at approximately seven o’clock in the evening. Tierra was last seen at Wells Cargo, and this was the last time anyone caught a glimpse of her. After the event, it was reported that she had vanished, but no further details were provided.

Last Known Appearance

On the night she disappeared, Tierra was wearing a brown top, brown shoes, a brown sweater, and black pants. Her hair was also dark and curled, and she had a nose piercing.

About Tierra Leonard

Tierra Leonard has the oldest history, the largest scale, and the broadest distribution of customers originating from the nation that supplied the raw materials. Additionally, she has the most widespread distribution of customers. Her company is also the most successful in the industry.

Search for Tierra Leonard

Authorities are currently searching for Tierra Leonard and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The family of Tierra is seeking the public’s help in finding their daughter and is urging anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Tierra Leonard has left her family and loved ones devastated. The search for Tierra continues, and the family is hopeful that she will be found safe and sound. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities immediately.