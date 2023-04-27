Death – Obituary News : TikTok’s Queen Cheryl: Relationship and Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who Reigns as TikTok’s Queen? Exploring Her Relationship and Debunking Death Rumors.

Queen Cheryl: The TikTok Star Who’s Definitely Not Dead

Queen Cheryl is a TikTok sensation who, along with her 25-year-old husband Quran, has gained a huge following for their unconventional relationship. Despite an almost 40-year age difference, the couple frequently participates in trending dance challenges and shares glimpses of their life with millions of fans online.

In 2021, the couple tied the knot and are now in the process of becoming parents via surrogacy. With 4.2 million followers on TikTok and almost 70k on Instagram, Queen Cheryl has made quite a name for herself.

However, being in the public eye has its downsides. The couple often receives criticism, but they continue to share their unconventional lifestyle with their fans. In March 2022, rumors spread that Queen Cheryl had died, causing widespread panic among her followers.

However, it was later revealed that these rumors were false. Quran had appeared in a video crying, and some had assumed the worst. In response, Queen Cheryl clarified that she is alive and thriving, much more than most.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time the couple has been the subject of a death hoax. Quran maintains that much of what is said on the internet is untrue. Despite this, the rumors persist, and many continue to suggest that Queen Cheryl is posting from beyond the grave.

In response to the death hoax, Queen Cheryl has shared how it has affected her. She remains determined to continue sharing her life with her fans but hopes that the rumors will soon come to an end.

As a full-time Entertainment and News Writer, Jasmyne Jeffery covers Queen Cheryl’s story for university-themed website Freshered, HITC, and Reality Titbit. She highlights how being in the public eye comes with its pitfalls, from hate messages to false rumors.

In conclusion, Queen Cheryl is very much alive, despite vicious rumors to the contrary. The couple remains committed to sharing their unconventional love story with their fans on TikTok and Instagram.