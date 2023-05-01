Death – Obituary News : Tim Bachman Dies Months After Brother Robbie’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tim Bachman, a member of the band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has passed away months after the death of his brother Robbie. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Tim Bachman, Co-Founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Passes Away at 71 from Brain Cancer Complications

Tim Bachman, a co-founding member of the popular rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has passed away at the age of 71. The sad news was confirmed by his son, Paxton Bachman, on Tim’s official Facebook page on April 28, 2023. According to Yahoo, Tim’s cause of death was complications from cancer that had spread throughout his brain.

Paxton shared an emotional post on Facebook, expressing his gratitude for the time he spent with his father during his final moments. He encouraged people to cherish their loved ones and hold them close, as life is unpredictable.

In a separate post, Paxton revealed how he spent the final hours with his father after receiving a call from the care unit where Tim was staying. He rushed to be by his father’s side and spent the afternoon reminiscing about their best moments together. Tim’s final words to his son were, “I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music,” before he passed away.

This news comes just a few months after Tim’s brother, Robbie Bachman, also passed away at the age of 69. The Bachman brothers formed their own band after growing up in Winnipeg, Canada, with all of them being musically-inclined.

In honor of Tim Bachman’s legacy, we remember his contributions to the music industry and his impact on fans worldwide. May he rest in peace.

HTML Headings:

Tim Bachman, Co-Founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Passes Away at 71 from Brain Cancer Complications

Paxton Bachman Confirms the News on Facebook

Tim’s Final Moments with His Son

Robbie Bachman’s Recent Passing

The Bachman Brothers’ Musical Legacy

Remembering Tim Bachman’s Impact on Music