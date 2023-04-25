Death – Obituary News : Timothy Newlin Remembered: Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP Mourns Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP mourns the passing of Timothy Newlin. We are deeply saddened by his sudden death and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. Timothy was a valuable member of our team and will be dearly missed. We honor his memory and the contributions he made to our firm during his time with us. Rest in peace, Timothy.

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP Mourns the Death of Partner Timothy Newlin

Remembering Timothy J. Newlin

The law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our esteemed colleague and partner, Timothy J. Newlin. Tim was based out of the Peoria, Illinois office and passed away on October 2, 2018. His untimely death has left us all heartbroken.

The Gentleman of Hinshaw

Tim Newlin was more than just a lawyer – he was the embodiment of what it meant to be a gentleman. Colleagues and clients alike respected and admired him for his kind, compassionate nature and unwavering commitment to uphold the greatest standards of ethics and dignity in his legal career.

“Tim was the model of a gentleman,” said one of Tim’s coworkers at Hinshaw, “and he exemplified what it means to be a gentleman.” His loss will be felt deeply by everyone who had the honor of knowing him.

A Remarkable Legacy

Tim’s passing has left a deep void in the lives of many people, including his coworkers, judges, state and municipal politicians, prosecutors and public defenders, attorneys, fellow churchgoers, neighbors, friends, and relatives. His remarkable legacy will be forever etched in the hearts and minds of all those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with him.

Throughout his life, Tim was an active member of his community, serving as a Public Guardian, Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer, Rotary member, Crime Stoppers supporter, and active churchgoer. He volunteered his time for many years to religious and social service groups, leaving a lasting impact on all those he helped.

Offering Our Deepest Condolences

We extend our sincerest condolences to Tim’s family – his wife, Lori, and their children, Tim, Joel, Zack, and Libby. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

Tim’s passing has left a void in the legal community and within Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. We will never forget his exemplary character and the legacy he has left behind. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to all those who have been touched by his life and his work.