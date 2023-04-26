Death – Obituary News : Toccoa Commissioner’s Death: How Jeanette Jamieson Died

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Longtime Municipal Leader and Legislator Jeanette Jamieson Passes Away at Age 81

Jeanette Jamieson, an esteemed political figure in Northeast Georgia, passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, April 25, at her home. The cause of Jeanette Jamieson’s death has not been disclosed. She was honored by Whitlock Mortuary, Funerals, and Cremations, who are assisting her family in making funeral arrangements.

Jamieson made history in Georgia as the first woman to serve as governor’s floor leader and the first woman to chair a significant committee during her 24-year tenure in the Georgia House of Representatives. Her work in rural development earned her the President’s Award for Innovative Government from President George W. Bush.

In addition to serving as an elected member of the Georgia House of Representatives, Jamieson also held the positions of mayor of Toccoa for six years and commissioner for Stephens County during her notable political career.

The community has been left inconsolable by Jeanette Jamieson’s passing, and many have shared their condolences and heartfelt messages on social media. Jessica Richie expressed how Jeanette Jamieson went out of her way to know small business owners in the historic downtown district of Toccoa, regardless of their political affiliation. Peggy and Jeanette Payne shared their love and prayers for Jamieson’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Jeanette Jamieson will always be remembered as a trailblazer and a respected leader who played a crucial role in Northeast Georgia’s development. We extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones, family, and friends, and offer our tribute to her invaluable contributions, which will be forever remembered. May she rest in eternal peace.

