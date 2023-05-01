Death – Obituary News : Todd Bartley, Former Member of Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes Inc. Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Todd Bartley, a previous member of the Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes Inc., has passed away.

Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes Inc. Mourns the Sudden Loss of Todd Bartley

On Monday, May 1, 2023, The Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes Inc. shared a heartbreaking announcement with the community. Todd Bartley, their Maintenance Person and former Member, had passed away suddenly the day before. The news was shared via a social media post that read as follows:

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that our Maintenance Person and former Member, Todd Bartley, passed away suddenly on Sunday. The Board of Directors offers our condolences to his family and friends. Thank you for everything you did for our community Todd, we will miss you our friend.”

Todd Bartley had been an integral part of the Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes community, and his loss was felt deeply by all who knew him. The cause of his death was not disclosed, leaving many in shock and disbelief.

The Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes community expressed their grief and shared their condolences with Todd’s family and friends. Words often fall short when it comes to expressing the depth of loss and sorrow that comes with the passing of a loved one. However, the outpouring of support from the community was a testament to Todd’s impact on the lives of those around him.

As the news of Todd’s passing spread, many people took to social media to express their condolences and offer prayers. The Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes community encouraged others to drop messages of support for Todd’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The loss of Todd Bartley was a reminder of how precious and fragile life can be. It was also a reminder of the importance of community and the impact that one person can have on the lives of many. The Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes community came together to mourn the loss of a beloved member and to offer support to those who were grieving.

In conclusion, the passing of Todd Bartley was a significant loss for the Leta Brownscombe Co-operative Homes community. His impact on the community will be remembered for many years to come. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Todd’s family and friends during this difficult time.