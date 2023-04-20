Death – Obituary News : Todd Haimes, CEO of renowned NY theater co., dies at 66.

Todd Haimes, the CEO of a renowned theater company located in New York, passes away at 66 years old.

Todd Haimes, Artistic Director and CEO of the Roundabout Theatre Company, passed away at the age of 66 in New York City on Wednesday due to complications from cancer. Haimes guided the nonprofit Roundabout from an off-off-Broadway company on the verge of bankruptcy to a major theatrical force with works on five stages, including three Broadway theaters, and dozens of Tony Awards. Under his 39-year tenure, Roundabout produced shows such as “The Real Thing” with Ewan McGregor, “A Soldier’s Play” with David Alan Grier, and “On the Twentieth Century” with Kristin Chenoweth. Additionally, revivals of classic productions such as “Cabaret,” “Anything Goes,” and “Nine” saw great success during Haimes’ leadership.

Haimes, a graduate from Yale MBA, was appointed Roundabout Executive Director in 1983 when the company was in Chapter 11 and had been evicted from its space on 23rd Street. By 1991, he had the Roundabout operating its own venue at its first Broadway home at the now-closed Criterion Center at Broadway and 45th Street. The company’s early successes include “Anna Christie” and a revival of “She Loves Me,” both in 1993. In 1993, Haimes instituted the Early Curtain series, allowing for 7 p.m. showtimes to attract the after-work crowd.

During his leadership, Roundabout produced shows that won 34 Tony Awards, 58 Drama Desk Awards, 73 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 21 Lucille Lortel Awards, and 14 Obie Awards. Haimes also implemented outreach and education programs, and provided a home for emerging playwrights as part of the Roundabout Underground program. Notable alumni include Stephen Karam, Lindsey Ferrentino, Steven Levenson, Joshua Harmon, and Ming Peiffer.

Haimes is survived by his wife, Jeanne-Marie Haimes; a daughter, Hilary Haimes; a son, Andrew Haimes; two stepdaughters, and three grandsons and a granddaughter. His contributions to the New York theatre community will be greatly missed.

Mark Ruffalo, who starred in a Roundabout production of “The Price” in 2017, expressed his condolences on Twitter, “Rest in peace, Mr. Haimes. You were a wonderful and kind soul. Thank you for the chance to work at the Roundabout with you. You will be missed on Broadway, the theater world, and the world at large.”

