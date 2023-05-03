Death – Obituary News : Tom Glennon Remembered: Family Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tom Glennon Obituary, Death – A Tribute to a Beloved Father, Friend, and Talent

It is with great sadness that I write this obituary for my father, Tom Glennon, who passed away unexpectedly. He was not only my father but also my inspiration and greatest friend. Tom was a highly gregarious person who loved socializing, dancing, gigging, and festivals. Many of you may have met him without realizing he was my father, especially those who are residents of Sheffield and Bristol.

Remembering Tom Glennon

My father’s passing has left a void in my life that cannot be filled. His sudden death has been a shock to me and his two granddaughters, who are also struggling to come to terms with his loss. As his son, I need to organize his affairs before I can write about him in detail.

Tom passed away quietly in his sleep, and I can only hope that he is at peace now. I want to thank Mike Taylor, one of my father’s closest and best friends, who supported me and my father before and after his death. Tom had a great friend in Mike, and I am grateful for his kindness.

Tom’s Legacy

Tom was not a religious man, but I hope that he is reunited with my brother Li, who passed away before him, and our stepmother Leela and her son Andy, who also left us too soon. Tom and Li were close, and my father’s love of music, particularly psychedelic dance music, shaped our family’s bond. He was a talented musician, and he gently cared for my stepmother Leela in Sheffield, helping her friends say goodbye to her when she passed away.

It is comforting to think that Tom, Li, and Leela are together now and that they are dancing and enjoying music in the great gig in the sky. I hope that the next world treats them well and that I will see them “further down the road” and dance with them again. They are missed, but their memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved them.

A Tribute to Tom Glennon

As I write this tribute to my father, I am filled with gratitude for having had the privilege of calling him my Dad. He was the best father I could have ever wished for, a wonderful example of kindness, consideration, and self-education. Tom was a polymath, a genius, a master storyteller, an urban shaman, a subtle and intelligent comedian, a social glue, a psychonaut, an adventurer, a comic book enthusiast, an amazing visual artist, a musician, an intellectual, a social liberator, and a meditator.

Tom was a bright light in our lives, and it is a pity that he was taken from us so soon. Although he was almost 73 years old, he was so sprightly, youthful, and active that many people assumed he was my brother over the years and still do now. His legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him, and we will always cherish the time we spent with him.

Final Thoughts

Tom Glennon was a beloved father, friend, and talent who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His legacy of kindness, consideration, and self-education will live on in those he touched, and his love of music, art, and adventure will continue to inspire us. Rest in peace, Tom, and know that you will always be loved and missed.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Tom Glennon Obituary, Family Mourns Tom Glennon Death – obituary note/