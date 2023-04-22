Death – Obituary News : Tommy Cumming, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Groundsman, Passes Away – Fox Obituary

Tommy Cumming Obituary: Groundsman of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Has Passed Away

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Club Mourns the Loss of Tommy Cumming

It is with great sadness that Inverness Caledonian Thistle Club announces the passing away of their beloved groundsman, Tommy Cumming, at the age of 77. After a long and courageous battle with illness, Tommy passed away while receiving compassionate care from the staff at Highland Hospice.

Tommy was highly regarded and much-loved by the club for the many years of dedicated service he provided. His outstanding contribution to the club’s success will never be forgotten.

Tommy Cumming: A Passionate Groundsman

Tommy’s first active engagement in the sport of football came in the early 1970s, when he was appointed as the groundsman at Grant Street Park in Inverness, the home of Clachnacuddin FC. He was originally from Geddes, near Nairn, before relocating to Telford Street in Inverness, where he became the groundsman and kitman for Inverness Caledonian Football Club for the next two decades. Tommy continued working with the newly-formed Inverness Caledonian Thistle Club in 1994, following the merger of Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, and remained a dedicated member until his passing.

Tommy’s passion for maintaining football fields was well-known in the club, and he was responsible for maintaining the field at Caledonian Stadium as well as the club’s training fields in Fort George. His dedication and work ethic were an inspiration to all, and his absence will be felt deeply.

A Fondly Remembered Family Man

Tommy was a devoted husband to Margaret and together they had two children, Thomas and Gary. He also leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren: Thomas, Adam, Maisie, Mhairi, Caitlin, Lewis, Melanie, and Seb. Tommy’s love and care for his family were evident in every aspect of his life.

A Minute of Applause and Arm Bands in Honor of Tommy Cumming

In recognition of Tommy’s exceptional contribution to the club, a minute of applause will be held during the Caledonian Stadium match against Dundee. The players will also wear dark-colored armbands to pay tribute to Tommy. This is a testament to the indelible mark that he left on the club and the sport of football at large.