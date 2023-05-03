Death – Obituary News : Top Cause of Death for Kids 1-4: Drowning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Heading: Drowning Prevention for Children and Families this Summer

Memphis, Tenn. – With spring in full swing and summer approaching, families will soon be spending more time around water and pools. However, research shows that safety is crucial, especially for young children, particularly young black children, who are at higher risk of drowning.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, drowning remains the leading cause of death among children aged one to four. Despite federal regulations for drains and entrapments, drowning incidents are still prevalent, with African-American children between the ages of five and 19 more than five times more likely to drown in a pool than white children of the same age.

Drowning incidents are at their highest from May to August, and non-fatal drowning injuries are on the rise, up 17 percent from 2020 to 2021. To ensure safety, News Channel 3 has gathered some information for families to help them swim safely this summer.

Drowning Deaths by Gender:

Boys are twice as likely to drown as girls.

74% of kids under 15 drown in home pools.

Ways to Protect Children Around Pools:

Keep children within arm’s reach around pools.

Assign an adult water watcher.

If you have a pool at home, fence it.

Use pool and gate alarms.

Learn CPR.

Learn to swim.

Swim Lessons in Memphis:

Outdoor city pools are set to open on June 3rd, with the season running until July 29th. Indoor pools are open year-round. Swim lessons are available for children aged 5-17, with ten lessons costing $25. Adult lessons are $48.

Locations for children include Bickford from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Hickory Hill from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Pool hours vary, with Hickory Hill open Monday to Friday from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Other locations are open Tuesday to Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

In conclusion, while summer is an exciting time for families to enjoy the great outdoors and cool off in the pool, it is essential to prioritize safety. By following these safety tips and taking advantage of swim lessons, families can ensure a fun and safe summer around the water.

