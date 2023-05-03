Death – Obituary News : Tori Bowie, 2016 Olympic Medalist, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tori Bowie, Three-Time Olympic Medalist, Dies at 32

On Wednesday, Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, passed away at the age of 32. Her management company and USA Track and Field announced her death, but no cause of death was given.

Rising Up the Ranks

Bowie grew up in Sandhill, Mississippi, where she was introduced to track as a teenager. She quickly rose up the ranks as a sprinter and long jumper and attended Southern Mississippi, where she won the long jump NCAA championships at both the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

Electric Performance at Rio Olympics

Bowie’s electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics was a defining moment in her career. She won silver in the 100-meter race and bronze in the 200-meter race. She then ran the anchor leg on the 4×100-meter relay team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold.

World Championship Wins

A year later, Bowie won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4×100-meter team to gold.

A Fast Learner and State Champion

Bowie was taken in by her grandmother as an infant after she was left at a foster home. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track, but Bowie was a fast learner, becoming a state champion in the 100, 200, and long jump before going to college.

First Major International Medal

Her first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, “my entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to.”

Heartfelt Tribute

Icon Management posted a heartfelt tribute to Bowie on Twitter, including a picture of her holding up her hands in the shape of a heart. The management company wrote: “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken, and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

Final Thoughts

Tori Bowie’s impact on the sport of track and field is immeasurable. Her talent and determination will be remembered for years to come, and she will be greatly missed.

AP National Writer Eddie Pells contributed to this report.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie dies; won 3 medals at 2016 Games in Rio/